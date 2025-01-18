Fresh DPR submitted for Chamundi Hill development

January 18, 2025

Tenders to be called once Centre approves revised works and releases Rs. 45.71 crore

Mysuru: A revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted for the development of the Chamundeshwari Temple and its surrounding areas under the Central Government’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme.

The State Tourism Department has submitted this DPR to the Central Tourism Department and the State Government anticipates the release of funds upon approval.

However, a long-standing dispute between the Government and the erstwhile Mysore royal family regarding the ownership of the Chamundeshwari Temple and the formation of Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority has stalled the implementation of PRASHAD scheme.

Current MP and the scion of the Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has withheld consent for the project, creating significant challenges for officials. Consequently, the timeline for commencing this long-discussed project remains uncertain.

As per the Central Government’s directives, the revised DPR has been prepared, detailing a proposed grant of Rs. 45.71 crore under the PRASHAD scheme.

Joint Director of Tourism Department M.K. Savitha told Star of Mysore that the final and revised DPR has been submitted to the Centre and tenders will be called once the funds are released.

Devotee amenities

The initiative aims to enhance facilities for devotees and tourists visiting Chamundi Hill and to develop prominent pilgrimage and tourist spots sustainably and comprehensively. The plan identifies six key locations on the Hill for focused development.

The project encompasses a range of enhancements, including improved queue lines, renovations to the temple courtyard, and enhanced toilet facilities within the Chamundeshwari Temple complex.

Around the Mahishasura Statue Plaza, the plans include the installation of a decorative fountain and lighting, the construction of a new Police Booth, information centre and control room, along with additional seating arrangements and drinking water facilities. A stone entrance gate and nameplates will also be installed.

Devikere beautification

At Devikere, the proposal includes constructing a stone pavilion and entrance gate, landscaping the garden, renovating steps and building new toilet facilities.

Near the Nandi Statue, the project aims to provide queue lines, drinking water provisions, seating arrangements and ground cover beautification.

For devotees climbing the steps to the Hill Temple, the plans include the installation of railings on both sides of the steps, shelters to protect from rain, drinking water facilities and seating areas for resting.

Informational boards will be installed along the pathway. Additionally, the general Hill development will involve the construction of a concrete road from the Temple’s entrance gate, installation of water pipelines, comprehensive beautification and area improvements, and installation of CCTV cameras at strategic points for enhanced security.

The DPR emphasises creating a seamless and enriching experience for pilgrims and tourists alike, balancing heritage conservation with modern amenities. However, the dispute over ownership and governance continues to be a major impediment. Unless resolved, these issues may further delay the realisation of this ambitious project.