Pratap Simha, MP welcomes move

July 8, 2023

Says ‘PRASHAD’ Scheme too will be implemented

Mysore/Mysuru: The Chamundi Hill Development Authority will have all stakeholders like Gram Panchayat, Temple Management, District Administration, Forest Department, PWD, Pollution Control Board and environment stakeholders.

The Authority will enable better coordination and a focused development involving all stakeholders, said MP Pratap Simha. “I am in favour of Chamundi Hill Development Authority also as it will conserve the Hill in a planned manner,” he told Star of Mysore this morning.

Mentioning that the proposed Chamundi Hill Development Authority will be different from the Central Government’s sanctioning of Rs. 45.70 crore for the holistic development of Chamundi Hill under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) Scheme, the MP said that the scheme will be implemented and the State Government (Tourism Department) will be the implementing agency.

“The CM has just announced and it will take over two years to form the Authority after working out the finer details and also after fund allocation. While on the other hand, PRASHAD Scheme is in the tender process stage and I will soon call a meeting to implement the Centre’s project,” MP Pratap Simha added.

PRASHAD Scheme funds will be released by the Centre to Karnataka’s Principal Secretary (Tourism) who will be the Nodal Officer in the Department of Tourism and will be responsible for the implementation and monitoring of the project. It focuses on the development and beautification of the Chamundi Hill, the MP added.