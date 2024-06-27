‘Make DKS CM’

June 27, 2024

On Kempegowda Jayanti, Vokkaliga Swamiji urges Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step aside for D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Hours after Channagiri Congress MLA Basavaraju Shivaganga demanded that the current Deputy CM, D.K. Shivakumar, be considered for the CM’s post, Sri Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji of Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt, known for his influence in the Vokkaliga community, echoed similar sentiment this morning. He appealed to CM Siddaramaiah to step aside and allow Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga, to assume the role of Chief Minister. The Swamiji’s appeal gained significance as it coincided with Karnataka’s celebration of Kempegowda Jayanti, marking the 515th birth anniversary of Bengaluru’s founder, Kempegowda, revered as Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

Chandrashekarnatha Swamiji was speaking as the chief guest at the event where CM Siddaramaiah and his Deputy Shivakumar shared the stage.

The Swamiji argued that Siddaramaiah has held the CM position for an extended period and suggested that it is now appropriate for Shivakumar, a prominent leader of Vokkaliga community, to assume the role.

Responding to Swamiji’s remarks, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “Ours is a High-Command-oriented party, and the Congress High Command will take an appropriate decision.”

Siddaramaiah treaded cautiously, particularly in the light of the demands for Shivakumar to assume the CM role that emerged soon after the 2023 Assembly polls, where Congress secured a clear majority.

Shivakumar also serves as the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Channagiri Congress MLA Basavaraju Shivaganga said yesterday, “Siddaramaiah served as CM for five years previously and has been in office for the past 1.5 years. All MLAs have cooperated. It’s time to let Shivakumar become the CM.”

This statement has compounded the Congress’ challenges amid existing demands for appointing more Deputy Chief Ministers. “Congress secured nine Lok Sabha seats, up from just one five years ago, largely due to Shivakumar’s organisational skills. To capitalise on this going forward, Shivakumar should assume the CM role,” Shivaganga argued.

He further underscored that according to the convention, Shivakumar should have ascended to the CM’s position after the Congress won the Assembly polls last year. “Traditionally, the Karnataka Congress President assumes the CM’s Office,” he added.