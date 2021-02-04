Man allegedly kills girlfriend, commits suicide later

February 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his girlfriend and later committed suicide at a lodge in Hebbal Police limits here yesterday.

The deceased are Lokesh, a Class-1 Civil Contractor of Nagamangala and Amulya (22), a M.Sc student. Lokesh is said to have strangled Amulya with a rope and later hanged himself.

A native of Hombalekoppal village at Devalapura hobli in Nagamangala taluk, Lokesh was residing in T.B. Layout in Nagamangala town with his wife and daughter. It is learnt that he was moving around with Amulya, also of T.B. Layout. Amulya’s father is an employee of Anchattinahalli Veterinary Hospital and she was pursuing her M.Sc course at a college in city.

Yesterday morning at about 8.30, Lokesh, who spoke to his friend at Nagamangala, come to Mysuru in his car (KA-54 M-1053) and met Amulya. He then took a room on rent at a lodge in Hebbal Police limits here and took Amulya to the room.

At about 11.40 am, Lokesh is said to have called his friend Nithin, Member of Tubinakere Gram Panchayat (GP) over the phone, where he (Lokesh) reportedly told him that he would kill Amulya and commit suicide.

Nithin, who rushed to Mysuru, informed Hebbal Police following which the Cops rushed to the lodge and on inspecting the room, they found the body on Amulya and Lokesh hanging.

The reason for Lokesh killing Amulya and later committing suicide is yet to be known.

Police suspect that Amulya might have pressurised Lokesh to marry her, which might have forced Lokesh to kill Amulya and later end his life.

DCP Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and other Police officials visited the spot. A case has been registered at Hebbal Police Station.