Man climbs atop building at K.R. Circle, threatens suicide
Man climbs atop building at K.R. Circle, threatens suicide

Mysuru: High drama prevailed this noon at the K.R. Circle when a man aged between 25 and 30 years threatened to jump off Visvesvaraya Building. According to eyewitnesses, the man, identified as Kantharaju alias Kantha, was sleeping near the Krishnaraja Statue when someone beat him up. Enraged by this, Kantharaj climbed the steps of the Building and reached its roof. From there, he threatened to jump and end his life. Many curious onlookers had gathered at the place and the man continued to scare the public. He later clung on to an electric pole and threatened to jump from there.

Passersby informed the Devaraja Police and Garuda team. Seeing the Police and after much convincing, he agreed to climb down the pole. While getting down, however, he slipped and fell on the footpath, injuring his legs. He was immediately rushed to K.R. Hospital.

Police said that Kantharaju was mentally unsound and was not coherent in his speech.

March 21, 2018

