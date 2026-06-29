Man found dead 

June 29, 2026

Victim’s brother notices suspected strangulation marks; Kuvempunagar Police grill wife

Mysuru: A 50-year-old employee of a private company was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Kuvempunagar this morning, prompting the Police to launch an investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Nithyananda, who was residing near Vishwamanava Double Road in Kuvempunagar. The incident has sparked anxiety among residents.

According to the Police, Nithyananda’s wife tried to wake him up at around 11.30 am,

but he did not respond. She immediately shifted him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead and alerted the jurisdictional Kuvempunagar Police.

Before taking him to the hospital, Nithyananda’s wife reportedly informed his brother that he had suffered a massive heart attack. However, when the latter reached the house, he allegedly noticed marks resembling strangulation injuries around Nithyananda’s neck and immediately informed the Police.

On receiving information, DCP (Law and Order) Dr. Harsha Priyamvada, Kuvempunagar Police Inspector Rohit and other officers rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection.

A fingerprint expert team and the dog squad also visited the house and collected evidence. Police carried out mahazar as part of the investigation.

Preliminary reports said that the body remained at the private hospital as legal formalities were being completed before it would be shifted to the mortuary of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) for post-mortem examination.

According to Nithyananda’s family members and neighbours, the couple had frequent quarrels.

Police are examining all possible angles, though officials said the exact cause of death, motive, if any and other circumstances surrounding the incident would be established only after the investigation and post-mortem report.

As part of the investigation, Scene of Crime Officers and Police teams took Nithyananda’s wife into the house to reconstruct the sequence of events and gather further information.

Police said she has not been subjected to a detailed interrogation so far, though she has been questioned as part of the preliminary inquiry.

A formal case was yet to be registered when reports last came in.

According to latest reports, the body of Nithyananda was at the house when Star of Mysore went to press at 2.30 pm.