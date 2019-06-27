Mandya farmers stir enters seventh day

Mandya: With the authorities finding no solution to their plea seeking release of water into canals from KRS and Hemavathi reservoirs for saving standing crops and cattle, the indefinite stir launched by the farmers in front of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd., (CNNL) office at Mandya, entered the seventh day today.

The farmers are angry that no Minister, including the District Minister or any of the Legislators from the District have visited them so far, despite the agitation, which has completed a week.

On the sixth day of the stir yesterday, Deputy Commissioner Manjushree visited the agitating farmers late evening in a bid to convince them on calling off the agitation. But the farmers were reluctant and refused to call off the stir until their demand for release of water in canals is met.

