Mandya farmers stir enters seventh day
News

Mandya farmers stir enters seventh day

Mandya: With the authorities finding no solution to their plea seeking release of water into canals from KRS and Hemavathi reservoirs for saving standing crops and cattle, the indefinite stir launched by the farmers in front of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd., (CNNL) office at Mandya, entered the seventh day today.

The farmers are angry that no Minister, including the District Minister or any of the Legislators from the District have visited them so far, despite the agitation, which has completed a week.

On the sixth day of the stir yesterday, Deputy Commissioner Manjushree visited the agitating farmers late evening in a bid to convince them on calling off the agitation. But the farmers were reluctant and refused to call off the stir until their demand for release of water in canals is met.

June 27, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching