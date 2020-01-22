Mangaluru Airport bomb scare: Accused surrenders

January 22, 2020

Bengaluru: The suspect who had allegedly made a bomb hoax call to the Mangaluru Airport on Monday has surrendered himself to the Police in Bengaluru at the office of the State Police Chief Neelamani N. Raju. The accused, identified as Aditya Rao, 36, a native of KHB Colony in Manipal, landed in DG and IGP office around 8 am today and surrendered before the Police.

The jurisdictional Halasurgate Police rushed to the spot and detained him and took him to the Police Station for interrogation.

According to senior Police officers, Rao confessed before Police that he planted the explosive in the Airport premises and reportedly told them it was an act of taking revenge on airport officials for rejecting him a security officer job in Kempegowda International Airport in 2018.

Rao told that he saw the news in papers and regional channels showing him captured in CCTV camera. Rao is said to have prepared the explosive in a hotel in Mangaluru. He is being shifted to an isolated place from Halasurgate Police Station.

He is not part of any terror module. Police sources also confirm that Aditya Rao has claimed that he kept the bag of explosives, without a trigger at the Mangaluru airport on Monday. However, Police say he seemed mentally disturbed, and his claims have to be verified.

According to the Bengaluru City Police officials, Rao is a resident of Manipal in Udupi district and also has Engineering and a Master of Business Administration graduate. Prior to being apprehended by the Bengaluru city Police, Police said that Rao was a junior manager at the Bengaluru branch of an international bank, but in 2014 has quit after seven-years of service and then worked as a security guard at a school in Udupi.

Police are now questioning him about where he purchased the explosives and how he learned to prepare it. Police have traced a hotel in which Rao recently started working.

The hotel staff has reportedly told he had purchased white cement online. Police have also detained Aditya’s father, B. Krishnamurthy for questioning. After his son’s arrest in 2018, Krishnamurthy had sold his house in the KHB Colony and had shifted to a rented house in Mangaluru. Meanwhile, Police took Rao to St Martha’s Hospital in Bengaluru for a medical test.

