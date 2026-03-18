Market rush for Ugadi

March 18, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: As the preparation to welcome Parabhava Samvatsara, the new Hindu year on Ugadi have begun, people are thronging various markets and shops across the city to purchase flowers, vegetables, fruits and the new Panchanga (traditional calendar).

People were seen in large numbers at Devaraja Market on Sayyaji Road purchasing flowers, vegetables and fruits. Vendors were also seen selling fruits and flowers outside the market and in front of Dufferin Clock Tower. Women were busy purchasing sarees and bangles for the festival.

Compared to normal days, the prices of flowers and fruits have increased by a small percentage while vegetable prices have remained stable. A kilogram of apple was being sold between Rs. 250 and Rs. 280, yelakki banana at Rs. 100 per kg, Nanjangud rasabale at Rs. 80 per kg, pacchabale at Rs. 40 per kg, pomegranate between Rs. 250 and Rs. 300 per kg, black grapes at Rs 160 per kg, orange at between Rs. 120 and Rs. 140 per kg, pineapple at Rs. 100 per kg, green apple at Rs. 300 per kg, sweet lime between Rs. 80 and Rs. 100 per kg, watermelon and muskmelon between Rs. 40 to Rs. 50 per kg.

During Ugadi celebrations, it is a tradition to prepare mango rice (mavinakayi chitranna) using raw mango chutney. People were also seen purchasing raw thotapuri mangoes being sold at Rs. 30 to Rs. 40 each for preparing the delicacy. A small bundle of 20 betel leaves was sold at Rs. 30 each. Coconut (medium size) was priced at Rs. 100 for three and one large size coconut was sold at Rs. 40 to Rs. 50 each.

Meanwhile, the prices of flowers saw an increase compared to normal days. A metre of stringed chrysanthemum was sold at Rs. 80 to Rs. 100, mallige (jasmine) at Rs. 80 a metre, kanakambara at Rs. 80 a meter and a mix of button roses and chrysanthemum at Rs. 80 per kg.

People were also seen purchasing mango leaves and neem leaves to be tied at doors and puja rooms of the houses. Neem leaves with flowers were being purchased as the flowers are mixed with jaggery and distributed among family and friends as per the Ugadi tradition.