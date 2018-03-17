Market rush picks up for Ugadi
Market rush picks up for Ugadi

Mysuru: With Ugadi festival tomorrow, heavy rush was observed at Devaraja Market and in extensions this morning.

With Chandramana Ugadi ushering in the New Year according to the Hindu almanac (Panchanga), a lot of people were seen at stalls where the Panchanga was being sold.

As Ugadi is celebrated by eating a mixture of neem leaves and jaggery (bevu-bella) which indicates that happiness and sadness should be taken with equal spirit, people were found buying bunches of neem leaves with flowers along with mango leaves which are used to decorate the entrance of houses.

Possibly to make a quick buck, a bunch of mango and neem leaves was being sold at Rs. 20. As usual the price of flowers has shot up with Chrysanthemum (sevanthige) going at Rs. 80 per standard length. There was no noticeable increase in prices of fruits. Farmers were seen selling flower garlands at reasonable prices near Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry.

The City Police have banned gambling in public places and have warned eve-teasers, chain snatchers and mischief mongers of strict action.

