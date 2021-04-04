Mass RT-PCR testing for MCC employees tomorrow

April 4, 2021

3,373 workers to undergo test Vaccination for all Corporators

Mysore/Mysuru: A mass RT-PCR testing is organised for all employees of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) tomorrow in the wake of 8-10 employees including a few Corporators testing positive for Coronavirus.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag told SOM this morning that there are 3,373 employees working in the Corporation and all of them will undergo compulsory RT-PCR testing tomorrow at their places of working. Those working in headquarters will get tested there and for others, in their respective Ward offices and Zonal offices. Testing and vaccination for the Corporators will be held at the Corporation head office tomorrow.

Asked whether the Corporation will be out of bounds of people in the wake of some staff testing positive for Coronavirus, she said as of now there is no such plan as all Departments have been sanitised completely on Saturday.

The citizens have to come to the Corporation for various works including the collection of birth/ death certificates. But crowding will not be allowed inside the Corporation. Everyone will be asked to wear face mask and maintain social distance.

Virtual meeting

The Commissioner said, as far as possible, offline meetings have been totally avoided since the COVID-19 surge in city and district but held only if it was necessary. Almost all the meetings were held online so that officers concerned can take part in the meeting from wherever they are. All meetings, that involved the participation of the elected representatives, have been cancelled for some days. But, some of the employees have to attend offline meetings pertaining to COVID-19 management. Those, who were on field, to visit door to door on COVID-related works, voluntarily undergo RT-PCR testing frequently as the chances of contracting the contagion, was very high.