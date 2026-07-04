MDA yet to deliver promised reforms 

July 4, 2026

Mysuru: The Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), formed after the dissolution of MUDA, is being described by many as ‘old wine in a new bottle.’ They argue that, apart from a name change, there has been little visible reform.

Mysuru’s urban planning history dates back to 1903, when Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar established the City Improvement Trust Board (CITB), regarded as Asia’s first statutory body for planned urban development.

In 1988, CITB was renamed Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Following MUDA controversy, the State Government renamed it as the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) on May 16, 2025.

However, many believe the change has been largely cosmetic. They point out that while the Wadiyar era was known for planned development, MUDA and now MDA continue to face criticism over their functioning.

Following the MUDA controversy, then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had promised to overhaul the system and create a more transparent and efficient authority through the MDA. However, critics say, the Authority is yet to show significant improvement.

With the Authority facing criticism over its functioning, many citizens are now looking to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) to introduce structural reforms and improve the administration of the Mysuru Development Authority.