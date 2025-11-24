MDMAA Medal Winners feted

November 24, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysore District Master Athletics Association (MDMAA) felicitated Athletes, who won Gold, Silver and Bronze medals at the 23rd Asian Masters Athletics Championship, held at Chennai from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, at Hotel Guru Residency on JLB road in the city recently. MDMAA President Suman Narasimhamurthy was also honoured. The Medal winners felicitated were:

1. Balarame Gowda, who won Gold Medal in 4×100 mts relay Race, Silver Medal in 100 mts run under Men’s 75+ category.

2. Bharathi, who won Bronze Medal in Hammer Throw under Women’s 75+ category

3. Manjamma, who won Gold in 4×100 mts relay under Women’s 70+ category

4. B.C. Parvathi, who won Bronze Medal in Walking race under Women’s 65+ category

5. Kusuma, who won Silver Medal in 800 mts run under Women’s 45+ category

6. G.G. Raghunandhan, who won Gold Medal in 400 mts run and 800 mts run under Men’s 40+ category.