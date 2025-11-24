Mysuru Women Home Guards bag overall prize

November 24, 2025

Mysuru: Women Home Guards of Mysuru district have bagged overall prize for the second straight time at the South Zone Home Guards Professional Sports Meet held at Srirangapatna Taluk Stadium recently. Men Home Guards, secured second place in the Men’s category.

Women Home Guards of Mysuru won the first prize in Rifle shooting, Tug of War and 400 mts. Relay events, thus bagging the overall prize. The Men Home Guards came first in 800 Mts. Relay events and second in Rifle shooting, Volleyball and 400 mts. Relay. Both the Men and Women Home guards qualified for the State-level event held at Bangalore University stadium from Nov. 17.

More than 250 Home Guards from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts, comprising South Zone, took part in the event.

Addl. Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Mallik, District also Home Guards Commandant, has congratulated them.