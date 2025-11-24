BRIC Superbike Championship – 2025: Tasmai Cariappa crowned Champion of the Year
Sports

BRIC Superbike Championship – 2025: Tasmai Cariappa crowned Champion of the Year

November 24, 2025

Mysuru: City’s motorsport enthusiast Tasmai Cariappa, representing Team AVRP Racing Team at the recently concluded BRIC Superbikes Championship held at Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand was crowned as the Champion of the Year in the SP 400 CC category. He also became the first ever Indian to win the championship in the SP 400 cc category.  Among the total five races from four rounds, Tasmai had podium finishes in all five races apart from emerging victorious in two races and finishing third in the other two races securing a total of 81 points to emerge as the champion. He is being mentored and coached by Aeyy Vorapong, a well-known motorsport enthusiast.

Tasmai Cariappa taking the victory lap at Chang International Circuit in Thailand on his Kawasaki Ninja Superbike.

A resident of Kuvempunagar in Mysuru, Tasmai is the son of Dr. Monnanda Nalini Somaiah, Professor, Department of Studies in Botany, University of Mysore, Manasagangothri.

