February 27, 2025

Journalists should read for society’s good: Prof. N.K. Lokanath

Mysuru: Observing that the media has undergone a sea change in recent years, University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath opined that ‘Digital Technology’ has been key to the media these days.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Yen Samachara,’ a two-day Media Habba-2025 (Media Fest-2025) with the theme ‘Bylines and Beyond’, organised under the joint aegis of Department of Information and Public Relations, Karnataka Media Academy (KMA) and Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, UoM, at Humanities auditorium in Manasagangothri campus here this morning.

Noting that the media, especially the electronic media is focussing only on one matter for hours together, Prof. Lokanath said that a journalist should read more in order to understand things concerning the society.

“It is unfortunate that these days, children seems to have lost reading habit. The journalists should ensure clarity and credibility in the news or articles they write. Own style of writing is important for a journalist. At a time when journalism is undergoing rapid changes, it is unfortunate that wrongs are creeping in digital media. It is also disappointing to note that false news seem to be overtaking facts and the truth. Future of journalism lies with the present crop of journalists and as such it is vital that they understand the subject or topic and do fact check and analyse news or articles with a broader outlook,” he pointed out.

Reiterating the need for journalists to have a deep understanding of what they write, he said at the same time, they should also analyse on what is wrong and right. Journalists, apart from becoming professionals, should also work towards correcting the wrongs in the society, Prof. Lokanath added.

Karnataka Media Academy Chairperson Aayesha Khanum, in her address, said that the Media Fest is being organised as the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister and all others in the Government have good thoughts about media, just as they have about all other fields and sectors.

“ It is regretful to note that some young media persons are losing public trust and this trend should change for the better for young and budding journalists. The media should act like a bridge with the Media Academy as this would largely help in discussing good topics and subjects. The students too should join such debates and discussions”, she noted.

Stating that such a festival organised in Kalyana Karnataka Region had received good response, she called upon the journalists to develop the habit of questioning, for which they should be prepared well enough. Regretting that the attitude of questioning seems to be losing over the days, Khanum called upon journalists to have a deep understanding of Digital Technology as it is playing a vital role in almost every field these days.

Khanum also called upon journalists to avail the facilities provided by the Academy.

Senior journalist Maya Sharma in her address, said that information, with its own strength has emerged as a key player in the media. Regretting that most of the media is becoming one-sided these days, she said it is important for a journalist to be unbiased all the times.

“The scribes should develop ethical values and focus on honesty and simplicity. It is important to be always aware of fake news. What we call as WhatsApp Universities are indulged in spreading false information and fake news. More recently, Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has gained ground in social media networks and we should understand that there are both advantages and disadvantages of using it. However, we should be wise enough to use AI only for the betterment of the society and doing good things “ Maya Sharma maintained.

UoM Journalism and Mass Communication Department’s Website, Podcast and YouTube were launched on the occasion.

Head of Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, UoM, Prof. N. Mamatha, KMA Secretary M. Sahana, Member Shobha, Assistant Director of Information and Publicity T.K. Harish were present.