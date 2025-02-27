Congress Government has emptied treasury: B. Sriramulu

February 27, 2025

Mysuru: Accusing the State Congress Government of emptying the treasury by misuse and indiscrete diversion of funds for purposes other than budgetary allocations, senior BJP leader and former Minister B. Sriramulu alleged that the Government was pushing the people to poverty by rising prices of essential commodities and services.

Addressing a press meet at the BJP Office in Chamarajapuram here this noon, Sriramulu, who arrived in the city this morning as part of his 2-day tour of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts regarding the party’s ‘Bruhat Janandolana’ against the State Government, said that 20 teams of the BJP are touring the entire State to sensitise the public on the Congress Government’s maladministration, corruption, misuse of power and other follies.

“The BJP does not object to the Guarantee schemes, but is severely opposed to the way the Congress Government is funding the schemes out of money meant for the welfare of SC/STs. The Government has also cut down grants to other schemes such as student scholarship, Ganga Kalyana Yojana etc., There is no doubt the Congress is engaged in misusing funds meant for SC/ST welfare. The previous BJP Government in the State had sanctioned Rs.10 crore for the completion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Mysuru. But the present Siddaramaiah Government has failed to release the sanctioned money,” he maintained.

Urging CM Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance Portfolio, not to allocate funds for Guarantee schemes after cutting grants under 24.10 percent allocation and other funds meant for SC/ST welfare and other social welfare schemes, he said that the CM must make necessary allocations exclusively for Guarantee schemes. Terming the State Congress Government as a Drama Company, that is engaged only in enacting Dramas, he urged the CM to release statistics of the funds and grants provided by the Centre to the State right from the times of Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru to Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Senior BJP leader and former Minister B. Sriramulu addressing a press meet at the BJP Office in city this morning as MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City BJP President L. Nagendra and other party leaders look on.

Charging the State Government of indulging in false propaganda, Sriramulu said that the Congress cannot take shelter under its lies for too long and the truth will come out shortly.

Commenting on the infighting within the State BJP Unit, Sriramulu said that, there was no factionalism in the party and Vijayapura MLA Yatnal, who is voicing dissent, has been issued a notice by the party. The confusions within the party will soon come to an end, he added.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City BJP President L. Nagendra and other party leaders were present.