Meghalaya CM, Dy.CM greet Governor-designate Vijayashankar in Delhi

July 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Minister C.H. Vijayashankar, who has been appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya, was accorded a warm welcome by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar in New Delhi on Monday.

They greeted Governor-designate Vijayashankar with a bouquet at Second Meghalaya House, Vasant Vihar, in the national capital. Meghalaya’s Minister for Housing and Public Health Engineering Marcuise N. Marak was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayashankar, a resident of Mysuru said, he was committed to work towards keeping the decorum of the gubernatorial position and the faith of the President and the Prime Minister for providing the opportunity to serve as a Governor, to which he wholeheartedly thanked them.

“I have held various positions in public life, as I had served as Hunsur MLA in 1994 and later as Mysore Lok Sabha Member in 1998 and 2004, besides being the Minister in the Cabinet of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, as a Forest Minister from 2010 to 2011,” recalled Vijayashankar.

However, the Governor’s post is above all, with which comes the responsibility of ensuring that the administration of the Government is in compliance with the Constitution.

“I consider such a huge opportunity bestowed on me, as the result of a good deed during my previous birth. Moreover, all these developments coinciding with the Vardhanti Mahotsava (birthday) of Goddess Chamundeshwari, with the Prime Minister informing me about the new role on the same day, succinctly proves it as the blessings of the deity,” said Vijayashankar.