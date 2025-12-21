MGNREGA modified suiting modern demands: MP
News

MGNREGA modified suiting modern demands: MP

December 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar has defended the recently introduced Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, replacing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA), by the Central Govt.

Yaduveer told media persons, there is no value for Congress’ charges, as relevant changes to MGNREGA was essential, suiting the present days demands. With new rules, the Centre aims at providing new opportunities.

“As per VB-G RAM G, once implemented, the daily wagers will receive their pay once in every week, getting rid of earlier system of making payment, only after the works were completed. The new law is lenient towards allowing the labourer to leave the work, to tend to farming activities. Moreover, the new law is technology friendly, which entails more benefits,” he said.

Mahatma Gandhi is in the heart of all and is believed that all the works embody values propagated by the great personality. The values envisaged by Gandhiji can be seen in the implementation of PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Mudra Scheme to name a few. Under Viksit Bharat, the development activities are being carried out in a perpetual order.

Regarding development plans for Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency, he said Mysuru- Kushalnagar 4-lane Highway project is expected to be completed by March 2027 and expansion works of Mysore Airport will get a major push, with the process of handing over of land expected to be completed in one or two weeks.

