Minister Suresh Kumar virtually launches ‘Sakala Saptaha’

December 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In an initiative aimed at time-bound disposal of pending files and public petitions under Sakala Scheme, the State Government has set in motion ‘Sakala Saptaha’ (Sakala Week), which was virtually launched by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar at Vidhana Soudha in the State Capital yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Kumar said that Deputy Commissioners (DCs) must regularly review the implementation of the Scheme, which is an ambitious initiative of the Government for the benefit of the common man. Stressing on the need for co-ordination between all Departments for the successful implementation of the scheme across all Departments, he said that every Department must put up banners in order to educate the public about the benefits of the Scheme.

Pointing out that in the first phase (Nov. 30 to Dec. 5), the Scheme covers Urban Development, Revenue, Transport and Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Departments, he said that Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department will be covered in the second phase (Dec. 7 to 11) and all other Departments in the third phase to take place from Dec. 14 to 19.

Stating that 1,025 services are covered under the Sakala Scheme, he said that so far 22,88,81,652 petitions have been received out of which 22,82,55,866 have been disposed off. He further said that while Mandya, Chikkamagaluru and Chikkaballapur districts have bagged the top three places in the implementation of the Scheme, Bengaluru Urban, Bidar and Raichur districts are at the bottom of the table.