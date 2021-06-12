Minister Warns Private Schools against stopping online classes for non-payment of fees

June 12, 2021

Bengaluru: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar today warned private educational institutions against stopping online classes to students across the State over non-payment of fees.

In a statement here, he said that the Apex Court order on the issue is very clear. If any complaints are received for stopping the online class to students, the Government will take legal action. Parents can file complaints with him or concerned BEOs and action will be initiated against such institutions who stop the online class, he said.