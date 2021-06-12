“Rohini Sindhuri is a publicity-seeker,” claims Hassan BJP leader A. Manju

June 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Training his guns yet again on previous Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri, BJP leader from Hassan and former Minister A. Manju questioned Rohini why she failed to register even a single case when she was Mysuru DC against the land scams in Mysuru which she is alleging now.

Addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur road this morning, Manju asserted that he was here not to speak on behalf of or against anyone, but only about the wrong steps and publicity seeking attitude of the previous Mysuru DC.

Reacting to BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath’s remarks that political leaders from other districts, especially from Hassan, were speaking about Rohini after she took up investigation of alleged land scams in and around Mysuru, Manju said that he has come here to tell about the IAS Officer’s (Rohini) other face.

Stating that the people of Mysuru have thought that Rohini is an honest and sincere officer, Manju claimed that it is not to be as she is more publicity-oriented rather than being practical.

Terming Rohini’s contention that she was transferred out of Mysuru for unearthing the land scam as false, Manju wondered why the officer had not acted immediately against the land mafia alleged by her, as she had every power to act as the DC of Mysuru.

Citing an example, where Rohini as Hassan DC earlier had failed to even come out of her car when she visited a lake rejuvenation site, Manju maintained that such acts of Rohini casts doubts about her commitment for saving water bodies.

Claiming that he is for acting against land mafia anywhere in the State, Manju said that as BJP MLA from Arakalgud in 1999 and speaking at an Assembly session, he had demanded immediate action on T.M. Vijaya Bhaskar’s Report on Government land encroachment in Mysuru and surrounding areas.

Arguing that action on the recommendations of all Government constituted committees should be taken as and when the reports are submitted to the Governments that are in power at that point of time, the BJP leader said that the ongoing land rows, not only in Mysuru, but also elsewhere in the State, are the result of prolonged inaction by the Government.

Coming back to MLC Vishwanath’s remarks that a leader from Hassan had commented on Rohini Sindhuri in Mysuru, Manju said that it is unfortunate that Vishwanath made a reference to him. Recalling that he, Vishwanath and MP Sreenivasa Prasad grew up in politics together in the Youth Congress decades ago, he said that perhaps Vishwanath may have forgotten this.