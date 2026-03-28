Misuse of college fees: Case against 4 employees
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Misuse of college fees: Case against 4 employees

March 28, 2026

Mysuru:  Metagalli Police have registered a case against four employees of a city institute for alleged misuse of college fees amounting to Rs. 2.36 crore over the past few years.

Vikram Education Trust and Sanath Group of Institutions located near RBI on Ring Road, is running Health Education courses since 2005 with current  enrolment of about 800 students. College Accountant K. Satish, Asst. Accountant Shilpa, Clerk Shantapuja and Attender Chandru were serving at the Institute for the past 8 years, who have now been accused of misusing Rs. 2,36,26,000, by issuing fake fee receipts to the students after collecting money from them. The misappropriation of money came to light during a recent internal audit of the Institution.

Subsequently, Institution Managing Trustee Dr. H.N. Sanath Kumar lodged a complaint with the jurisdictional Metagalli Police, accusing 4 employees of misappropriation of Rs. 2.36 crore belonging to the Institute.

Dr. Sanath, in his complaint, also said, Accountant Satish is suspected to have destroyed vital data of the Trust & College and of erasing data pertaining to the office transactions. He accused Satish of going absconding after hacking data & personal records stored in his Mac Book & Laptop and even threatening him with life. Metagalli Police are investigating.

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