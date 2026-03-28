Healthcare on the go… Namma Clinics to open at Mysuru Bus Stands

March 28, 2026

Mysuru: Hundreds of commuters, many from surrounding rural areas, arrive and depart daily from Mysuru’s Sub-Urban Bus Stand and the City Bus Stand, often with little access to immediate medical help during travel.

To address this, the Health and Family Welfare Department plans to open Namma Clinics at both bus terminals, allowing passengers to access basic healthcare services on the spot. Mysuru district currently has 21 functioning Namma Clinics, including 14 newly sanctioned facilities.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has secured Government approval and signed agreements with transport authorities to set up the clinics at bus stations. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has agreed to provide space at the bus stands, allowing passengers to seek immediate medical attention when needed.

Namma Clinics are designed to serve neighbourhoods with populations of around 10,000, particularly in areas where access to Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres is limited.

Since their launch in 2022-23, nine clinics in Mysuru have been serving an average of 100 patients daily and have received encouraging public response.

Encouraged by the demand, the Government sanctioned 14 additional clinics last year. Of these, 12 are already operational, while the remaining two are expected to open soon at the bus stands.

Clinic composition

Each clinic is staffed by a doctor, nurse, assistants, a lab technician and a Health Inspector. Medicines are supplied through the PHC system, with PHC Medical Officers serving as Administrators.

Services include treatment for common ailments such as cough, fever and cold, along with diagnostic tests and wellness sessions.

80,000 served so far

The nine original clinics have so far served more than 80,000 people — including 38,000 men, 42,482 women and seven members of the third gender. Over 70,000 patients received medicines, 18,285 underwent diagnostic tests, 20 accessed tele-counselling and 1,670 participated in wellness programmes.

By February this year, the expanded network of 21 clinics had treated nearly 20,000 people, including 9,216 men, 11,287 women and eight members of the third gender.

More than 18,000 patients received medicines, 5,820 diagnostic tests were conducted, 75 wellness sessions were held and outreach services reached 15 individuals.

District Health Officer (DHO)Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy said the figures underline the growing role of Namma Clinics in providing accessible, community-level healthcare and reducing pressure on larger hospitals.

“All clinics are providing quality healthcare, with medicines supplied consistently and regular inspections carried out,” he added.

Where Namma Clinics are located

Recently opened clinics include those at Dattagalli, Rajivnagar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar, Chamundi Hill, Vijayanagar First Stage, Vijayanagar Third Stage, Hale Kesare, K.R. Nagar, Bharath Nagar, Bannur, Ekalavya Nagar and Vijayanagar Fourth Stage.

Earlier clinics continue to function at Yaraganahalli, T. Narasipur, Srirampura, K.R. Nagar, H.D. Kote, Hootagalli, Bogadi, Hosahundi and Periyapatna.

Together, these facilities ensure that residents across both urban and rural areas have access to timely treatment and essential medicines.