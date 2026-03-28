Book Release, Award Presentation and Kavigoshti event tomorrow

March 28, 2026

Mysuru: As part of its Founder-President M.B. Santosh’s 65th birthday celebrations, Mysore Sahitya Mattu Samskrutika Pratishtana has organised Book Release, Award Presentation and Kavigoshti programmes at Ideal Jawa Rotary School on JLB Road in city tomorrow (Mar. 29) at 10 am.

Basava Balaga Okkuta Mysuru President M. Chandrashekar will inaugurate the event and release the books ‘Sri Ramayana Charitamrutavani’ (authored by Dr. C. Vani Raghavendra) and ‘Akshara Jyothi’ (authored by K. Paramesh). Retd. Tahsildar and writer Dr. V. Ranganath and Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala lecturer Saragur Ramesh will speak about the books.

Authors K. Paramesh & Dr. C. Vani Raghavendra and Parishat General Secretary B. Shobha will be the guests of honour. M.B. Santosh will preside.

On the occasion, Dr. Sahana Bhat will be conferred with ‘Natya Choodamani’ award, Greeshma Tatti with ‘Yuvashree’ and M.S. Nishanth with ‘Balashree’ award.