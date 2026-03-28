RPF to conduct firing practice: Mandya villagers cautioned

March 28, 2026

Mysuru: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Mysuru Division, South Western Railway (SWR), will be conducting the 1st Phase Annual Range Classification Target Practice at Dodda Byadarahalli Firing Range in Mandya district from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1 between 6 am and 3 pm.

In view of this exercise, all neighbouring villagers are hereby advised to avoid the movement of people and livestock in and around Dodda Byadarahalli Firing Range during the above mentioned day and timings.

This precaution is necessary to ensure public safety and to prevent any untoward incidents.

The co-operation of the local residents will be appreciated, stated a press release from Girish Dharmaraj Kalagonda, Divisional Commercial Manager & Public Relations Officer, SWR Mysuru Division.