RPF to conduct firing practice: Mandya villagers cautioned
News

RPF to conduct firing practice: Mandya villagers cautioned

March 28, 2026

Mysuru: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Mysuru Division, South Western Railway (SWR), will be conducting the 1st Phase Annual Range Classification Target Practice at Dodda Byadarahalli Firing Range in  Mandya district from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1 between 6 am and  3 pm.

In view of this exercise, all neighbouring villagers are hereby advised to avoid the movement of people and livestock in and around Dodda Byadarahalli Firing Range during the above mentioned day and timings.

This precaution is necessary to ensure public safety and to prevent any untoward incidents.

The co-operation of the local residents will be appreciated,  stated a press release from Girish Dharmaraj Kalagonda, Divisional Commercial Manager & Public Relations Officer, SWR Mysuru Division.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching