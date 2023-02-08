108 ‘Namma Clinics’ launched in Bengaluru

February 8, 2023

Additional 195 Namma Clinics across State

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai yesterday simultaneously launched 108 ‘Namma Clinics’ in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

Bommai inaugurated one such clinic in the Mahalakshmipura Ward of Mahalakshmi Layout.

The clinics, functioning as urban health and wellness centres, are aimed at heralding a new era in primary healthcare, officials said. The centres provide comprehensive primary healthcare to the poor, vulnerable and underprivileged sections in the urban areas, officials said, adding that a total of 438 similar clinics are being opened across the State.

In December last, the Chief Minister opened 100 clinics at a function held at Bairadevarakoppa in Dharwad. “Namma Clinic is a revolutionary step. Earlier, there used to be consulting doctors, this concept has by and large gone, and now if anything happens, the poor will have to go to big hospitals and are deprived of primary healthcare, so the Government has taken this initiative by including private clinics into the ambit,” Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after the launch, he said besides health check-up, tests would also be done and medicines given free of cost at the clinics, which has tele-consultation facility too, he said. Under the National Urban Health Mission, there is, at present, a primary health centre for every 50,000 people, officials said.

Under the grant of the 15th Finance Commission, the Government is setting up one primary health centre to cater to 15,000-20,000 people in urban areas, they said. Out of the 438 ‘Namma Clinics,’ 243 would be in BBMP and the rest 195 in districts, they added.

Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said, the clinics are designed to provide universal and comprehensive primary healthcare in urban areas. Referral facility is also available and patients requiring major treatment would be referred to secondary and tertiary centres. This would not only reduce the cost of treatment but also decentralise healthcare service, he said.

According to officials, each clinic would have one doctor, one nursing staff, one lab technician, and one worker.

“Referral facilities will also be available and patients requiring higher treatment will be referred to secondary and tertiary centres. This will not only reduce the cost of treatment but will also decentralise the healthcare services,” he added.

Totally, packages for antenatal, postnatal care, adolescent care, immunisation, family planning, fertility, communicable diseases management, general and minor injuries, preventive care for NCDs, oral care, eye care, ENT, mental health, geriatric care and laboratory service would be available. Wellness activities like yoga and referral services would be available, too, they said.

‘Namma Clinics’ are open from 9 am to 4.30 pm from Mondays to Saturdays.