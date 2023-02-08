Fire precaution workshop and training for Forest staff held
February 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A workshop on precautions to be taken during forest fires and training for Forest staff was held at Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Feb. 2.

District Fire Officer K.P. Naveen Kumar was the resource person. Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who had brought a fire extinguishing vehicle and other fire extinguishers,                                                conducted a demonstration on how to prevent forest fires and also how to extinguish forest fires to prevent it from spreading further.

Bandipur Project Tiger Director Dr. Ramesh Kumar said: “We should work hard day and night to protect wildlife from forest fires this year too just as we had taken precautions last year.”

District Fire Officer K.P. Naveen Kumar addressing Forest staff at the workshop.

Assistant Conservators of Forests (ACFs), Range Forest Officers (RFOs), Deputy RFOs, Forest Watchers, Guards and other Forest staff attended the workshop and training.

