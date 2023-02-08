MLA distributes loan sanction letters

February 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja (KR) MLA S.A. Ramdas distributed subsidised loan sanction letters given by the Karnataka State Brahmins Development Board (KSSDB) for economically weaker Brahmin community beneficiaries.

At a Civic Adalat held at Bramarambha Choultry in Srirampura recently, Ramdas distributed the facilities given by the Government to 25 eligible beneficiaries of MCC Ward 64 and 65.

Speaking after distributing the allotment letters, Ramdas said that applications were invited by the State and Central Governments from economically weaker Brahmin community members under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category, to pursue self employment. “A total of 400 applications have been received in KR Constituency and in the first phase, 25 beneficiaries are being given allotment letters. Through this, I will try my best to provide Government facilities to economically weaker sections from the upper castes. If the beneficiaries of this facility make proper use of the financial assistance, they can become financially independent and lead a good life,” he added.

Stating that he is working to make KR Constituency a model Constituency by implementing many pro-poor policies of both Union and State Governments, Ramdas said that steps have been initiated to include all private layouts that are in the Constituency to MCC.