Over 600 job aspirants attend Udyoga Mela at Maharani’s Science College

February 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 600 job aspirants attended the one-day Udyoga Mela (Job Fair), organised jointly by Maharani’s Science College for Women, Mysuru and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, at the College premises on JLB Road here this morning.

Over 40 companies were present at the Mela to recruit the job aspirants. Fifteen classrooms were allotted for the companies to conduct face-to-face interview.

Department of Collegiate Education Join Director Dr. Lakshman Kulgod, who inaugurated the programme, said that Udyoga Mela was usually organised by private colleges, but in recent days the Government Colleges has started taking initiatives to organise Job Fair which is commendable.

“Students coming from rural places or those who are from economically weaker sections pursue their education at Government Colleges. Organising Udyoga Mela here will help those rural aspirants to find a job and build a promising future,” he added and advised the children to make use of opportunities like this and also to be aware and updated towards Government facilities.

Samarthanam Trust Officer K. Sathish said, “The Trust was established 26 years ago by Dr. G.K. Mahantesha who is himself a specially-abled person. The Trust has 13 branches throughout the country and is actively engaged in social service. Every year, at least 6,000 differently-abled people get employed from the initiatives and activities we take up” and asked the young aspirants to make use the opportunity.

Maharani’s Science College Principal Dr. D. Ravi presided over the event. Senior Journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar was the chief guest. College Placement Cell Convenors Dr. Parashuram Murthy and Dr. K.U. Kiran, Samarthanam Trust Officer Chandrashekar and others were present on the occasion.