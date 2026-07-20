MITT Best Performing PALS Partner

July 20, 2026

Mysuru: Maharaja Institute of Technology, Thandavapura (MITT), has brought laurels to Karnataka by being recognised as one of the Best Performing PALS Partner Institutions from the Karnataka Region at the PALS Partner Meet 2025-26, held at the TTJ Auditorium, IIT Madras recently.

The recognition highlights the institute’s excellence in innovation, industry collaboration, leadership development and student engagement.

The award was presented by Prof. Arun K. Tangirala, Professor, IIT Madras and Parthasarathy Rangarajan, Chairman, CADD Centre Training Services Private Limited, in the presence of distinguished academicians, industry leaders and representatives from partner institutions across the country.

MITT students delivered outstanding performances across multiple PALS events, earning accolades in Think21Impact, innoWAH! Innovation, Industry-Assisted Gen AI, Think Create Engineer and PALS Student Leader competitions.

Notably, the team comprising Adesh Amaresh, Z. Ebenezer, K. Jasim Hussain, C.G. Manju and Hiremata Rohit secured a cash prize of Rs. 20,000 in the innoWAH! Innovation Event, while several other students excelled in innovation and leadership categories.

The success is attributed to the dedicated efforts of Dr. K.N. Ranjit, PALS Coordinator, besides acknowledging the contributions of Rajani, N.S. Meghana and Mallikarjuna.

The management expressed its gratitude to Prof. Y. T. Krishne Gowda, Principal and Dr. H.K. Chethan, Joint Secretary, Maharaja Education Trust (MET), for their constant encouragement, strategic direction and unwavering support in promoting innovation-driven learning and strengthening the institute’s participation in PALS activities.