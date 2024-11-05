MLA hears grievances of residents during padayatra

November 5, 2024

Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda took out a padayatra this morning in MCC Ward 7 covering Karakushalanagar, Dr. Ambedkar Jnanaloka, B.M. Shri Nagar and adjacent areas.

Beginning his padayatra from Karakushalanagar, Harishgowda received a number of petitions from local residents that highlighted lack of civic amenities such as drinking water, a proper underground drainage (UGD) system and motorable roads.

Some residents pointed out that the congested Karakushalanagar has as many as 500 houses and a sizeable population, with a 6-acre area lying vacant in the locality. They sought construction of houses for them on this land as this would largely alleviate the housing problem.

Noting that the locality, which came into being 36 years ago, does not come under the MCC limits and is currently managed by Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation, residents wanted the MLA to bring the locality under the control of MCC so that they can have better amenities and facilities such as a proper UGD network, regular maintenance of existing UGDs, adequate supply of drinking water, sanitation etc.

Residents also brought to the notice of MLA that over 1,000 people have applied seeking sites in the 6-acre vacant plot in the locality and have been waiting for years for the Government to act on their application.

The residents said that the locality, including Dr. Ambedkar Jnanaloka, does not have any city bus facility and demanded that the KSRTC operate regular city buses, which is very vital for mobility of local residents, most of whom are daily wage earners and labourers.

After hearing the grievances and receiving petitions, MLA Harishgowda directed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps for addressing the problems raised by the residents.

Later speaking to presspersons, MLA Harishgowda said that the State Congress Government is committed for addressing the civic problems and other just demands of the residents of Karakushalanagar, Dr. Ambedkar Jnanaloka and B.M. Shri Nagar.

Stating that he would take up the demand of the residents for building houses in the 6-acre plot in Karakushalanagar, he said that all the applications will be scrutinised thoroughly. Also, he would earnestly look into the demand for bringing these localities under the jurisdiction of the MCC as soon as possible.

Noting that he has directed the KSRTC authorities to operate city buses to the locality with immediate effect, he said that he would try his best to solve the civic problems and for the betterment of infrastructure.

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff and officials of various other Government Departments were present.