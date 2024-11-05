‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ qualifies for Oscars

November 5, 2024

New Delhi: ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’, a short film directed by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) student Dr. Chidananda S. Naik, from Mysuru, has qualified for Oscars 2025 in the Live Action Short Film category.

The note on FTII’s official Instagram page can be read: “Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know, an FTII student film, officially qualifies for the 2025 Oscars in the Live Action Short Film Category! The film’s poignant and profound narrative is centered on an elderly woman who steals the village rooster.”

“Produced as part of final year exercise, film has won several Awards this year including La Cinef – Cannes 2024. The qualification comes after it won at Bengaluru International Short Film Festival. Congratulations to entire student team

Mr. Chidanand Naik (Direction), Suraj Thakur (Camera), V. Manoj (Editing) and Abhishek Kadam (Sound),” reads the post.

The film won the first prize of La Cinef for Best Short at Cannes 2024. It is a 16-minute short film, that revolves around the story of a village thrown into chaos by an elderly woman who steals a rooster. To bring the rooster back, a prophecy is invoked, sending the old lady’s family into exile.

Dr. Chidananda is an alumnus of MMC&RI, Mysuru. After completing MBBS, he joined Pune-based FTII. He is the son of Prof. Shekar Naik, HoD of Food Sciences and Nutrition, Yuvaraja’s College and Vinoda Bai, residents of Kuvempunagar in city.