Shelter for florists on Valmiki Road

November 5, 2024

Mysuru: The flower decorators (florists) on Valmiki Road in Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli) can henceforth conduct business with ease, with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) building a shelter for them.

Following instructions of Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, the shelter with zinc sheet covering the total area of 130 feet in length and 10 feet wide, provides a cover for the petty shops of flower decorators, was erected by MCC using the special funds of Rs. 13 lakh, benefiting a total of 13 florists.

While the florists had themselves spent on fabricating the petty shops in metal in the size of 10×10 feet, spending Rs. 40,000 each and installed in a row on concrete surface on the footpath, they were in a dire need of a shelter to avoid the damage caused to flowers by sun and rain. They had submitted a memorandum to MLA Harishgowda for building the shelter.

The flower decorators have been running business in the city for the last 30 years. Initially, they had set up make-shift shops near Field Marshal Cariappa Circle (Hotel Metropole Circle) and were running the business for six years, before they were evicted by MCC and accommodated on Valmiki Road opposite Maharani’s Commerce and Management College for Women, where they stayed for 17 years, till they were moved further ahead on the same stretch of the road six years ago.

When contacted, MLA Harishgowda told Star of Mysore, following the election, the flower decorators had met him with a demand, bringing to notice the difficulties they are experiencing to keep the flowers afresh.

The flowers were getting spoiled due to seepage of rain water and exposure to sun. Following this, MCC officials were instructed to take steps to redress their grievances, within six months.

Now that the shelter has been built, it will be inaugurated within a week, the MLA added.