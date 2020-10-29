Will water tariff go up in city?

October 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Hike in water tariff and appointing an agency to deal with waste generated from roadside tea stall are likely to come up for discussion in the General Council meeting of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to be held at 3 pm today.

According to sources, the Corporation was facing problems from roadside tea stalls which do not dispose of waste generated such as used plastic cups, paper cups and tea powder residue scientifically. They are either dumped on roads or burnt by the stall owners. Some of them put the waste into the drain which will block free flow of water. Taking all these factors into consideration, the City Corporation wanted to appoint an agency to collect the waste from all tea stalls across the city and dispose them scientifically.

Another major subject that is likely to create pandemonium is regarding hike in water tariff especially at a time when the economy has gone for a toss. In fact, this subject has been pending for many months with flat fall in revenue collection.

The Corporation authorities opine that water rate has not been revised for long time due to one or other reason. It has to mobilise resources to take up new projects for the city.

The agenda also includes: Medical reimbursement of MCC staff, purchase of tractor/tipper for garbage collection, nominating a Corporator to Women and Child Welfare Redressal Cell and setting up of MCC record room at Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) building.

The MCC had organised a free RT-PCR test for all Corporators, officials and media as precaution yesterday and only those who tested negative will be allowed to attend today’s meeting.