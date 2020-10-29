‘My times with R.K. Laxman’: SOM Cartoonist to hold exhibition commemorating birth centenary of the legend
October 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Commemorating the birth centenary celebrations of world-renowned legendary cartoonist late R.K. Laxman, Karnataka Cartoonist Association, Bengaluru, has organised a cartoon exhibition by Star of Mysore cartoonist and Fulbrighter M.V. Nagendra Babu (Banter Babu) titled ‘My Times with R.K. Laxman’ at Mysore Art Gallery on Ramanuja Road in city on Oct. 31. 

The exhibition will be inaugurated by social worker Dr. K. Raghuram Vajpayee at 10.30 am. Babu Jatkar, Assistant Professor, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, Bengaluru, Addanda C. Cariappa, Director, Rangayana-Mysuru, M.N. Doreswamy, Art Patron and L. Shivalingappa, Sculptor and Founder-President, Mysore Art Gallery, will be the chief guests.

The exhibition will showcase photos, caricatures and articles by cartoonist Nagendra Babu, who was associated with R.K. Laxman since 1993 and met him on several occasions till 2009.

With R.K. Laxman

At 20, for the first time, Nagendra Babu met R.K. Laxman at Dhvanyaloka, Mysuru, in 1993. In 1996, National Cartoon Workshop, South Zone, was held at Pune, under the guidance of Laxman. Babu represented Karnataka at the Workshop. For two days, he had an opportunity to be with the master and get many tips from him. Then again in 1996, in Bombay, he met Laxman at his The Times of India office with a prior appointment, spent 25 minutes in his chamber.

In 2006, Babu met him again in Mysuru at Lalitha Mahal Hotel. Laxman was on a wheelchair in 2009, for the last time, he visited Mysuru and stayed at Hotel President. He had the desire to see Mysuru city. So Babu and Chetan Krishnaswamy (a close relative of Laxman) accompanied Laxman in his car and took him around Mysuru city. He silently observed the market-place, JLB Road and Kukkarahalli Road. [Babu can be contacted on Mob: 98451-41050].

