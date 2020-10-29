Now, Mudhol Hounds to guard Bandipur

October 29, 2020

Rana, the German Shepherd sniffer dog retires, but to continue in service

Mysore/Mysuru: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a pitch for Indian breed dogs during his Mann Ki Baat address in August by mentioning the names of Mudhol Hounds among other desi breeds besides urging the people to adopt them, the demand for Mudhol Hounds has increased.

Now, the authorities of Bandipur Tiger Reserve have brought a pair of Mudhol Hound pups to help them safeguard the forest.

Bandipur Forest authorities have bought a pair of Mudhol pups from Canine Research & Information Centre (CRIC) for Mudhol Hounds at Timmapur in Bagalkot district about a week back at a cost of Rs. 25,000 to train them as sniffer dogs to detect and prevent crimes including poaching and smuggling.

The CRIC is a part of Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University in Bidar, with a mission to conserve and develop Mudhol Hound dog breed. It was established on Sept. 24, 2009.

Apart from Conservation and Development of Mudhol Hound breed, the mandates of the Centre are Mudhol Hound Dog Breed Management of Health Care, Reproduction and Breeding, to provide facilities for dog breeding training and marketing and co-ordinate activities of various Government agencies, NGOs and dog breeders involved in popularising and developing the breed and to establish Dog Growers Association and create marketing facilities to farmers for Registered Puppy.

The Government has fixed a rate of Rs. 14,000 for a male Mudhol pup and Rs. 13,000 for a female pup and added that a pair would cost Rs. 25,000.

Dr. Mahesh Akashi, Professor at the CRIC, speaking to Star of Mysore said that there are 40 Muhol dogs in the Centre, which has been established for the conservation of this desi breed.

Pointing out that the Indian Army has already taken 10 dogs and the Border Security Force has purchased four dogs about a week back, Dr. Mahesh said that the Bandipur Forest Department had put-forth a request for a pair which has been given to them.

Stating that the Police Dog Squad of Mudhol have also asked for these pups, he said that this breed can be trained as sniffer dogs.

Meanwhile, Bandipur Project Tiger Director T. Balachandra told SOM that as Rana, the German Shepherd sniffer dog which had helped in detecting various poaching cases by taking the Forest staff to the den of poachers, is retired now, the Mudhol Hound pups were brought to replace him. He further said that as Rana is strong and still capable of protecting the forest; his service would not be discontinued.

Picture shows Rana, the German Shepherd sniffer dog.

Pointing out that providing training to these Mudhol pups was a challenge, he said that there were many opinions to get these pups trained at Telangana, Bhopal and other places. However, a decision in this regard would be taken later, he added.

Mudhol Hound, also known as Maratha Hound, Pashmi Hound and Kathewar Dog, is a breed of sighthound. While the Kennel Club of India (KCI) registers it as a Caravan Hound, Indian National Kennel Club (INKC) uses the name Mudhol Hound.

These hounds are slim and slender, lithe and light, hazed eyed and have whip-like tails. It is said the Raja of Mudhol, genetically related to Arab Pharoranic Hounds of Nile and the present day Salukis, Sloughi and Greyhound, have been exchanged as gifts between the Indian, Persian and Turkish Kingdoms.

Over a period of time, these dogs took on the name of the land in which they lived. The Mudhol Hound was the name given to those dogs domiciled in northern districts of Karnataka (particularly the district of Bijapur of which Mudhol was a feudal State under the Adilshasi Sultanate of Bijapur).