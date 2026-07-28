MLA launches Rs. 2.13 crore worth developmental works

July 28, 2026

Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda launched Rs. 2.13 crore worth developmental works at Lokanayakanagar in Hebbal here on Sunday.

The works taken up are: development of drain from the Government School’s 5th and 6th Cross roads, laying of slabs, development of cross roads around Slum Board houses close to A.K. Colony and Contour Road, construction of drains, ducts and footpaths development.

Speaking after launching the works, MLA Harishgowda said that the problems faced by the residents due to UGD issues will be solved and instructed the officials to complete the UGD works and then take up storm water drains and road asphalting works besides instructing officials to solve the UGD issues permanently and also maintain quality works and complete the works within the stipulated time.

Indira Gandhi Block President Ravi Manchegowdanakoppal, former Corporator Pailwan Srinivas, Ward President Krishnegowda, Srinivas, Ganesh, Muthu, Madeva, Puttamadaiah, MCC Zonal Development Officer Hitendra, Assistant Engineer (AE) Ashwini, VVWW Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Sushrut, Engineer Girish and others were present.