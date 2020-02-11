MLA Ramdas undergoes coronary angioplasty
News

MLA Ramdas undergoes coronary angioplasty

February 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas was admitted to a private hospital in city after he complained of chest pain in the wee hours of today. He had suffered a minor heart attack. 

The 58-year-old former Minister was rushed to Apollo BGS Hospitals at 3.15 am with complains of chest discomfort from 2.30 am. A medical bulletin from the hospital said, “Initial evaluation at Emergency Department revealed acute changes in his ECG. Upon evaluating this, cardiologists and cath-lab team was able to successfully perform coronary angiogram and coronary angioplasty with medicated stent implantation.” 

The procedure was done at 4.15 am today. Ramdas is stable now and has been shifted to Critical Care Unit (CCU). He is under observation and is recovering, said the bulletin.

