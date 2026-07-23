MLA undertakes padayatra to hear public grievances

July 23, 2026

Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda undertook a padayatra under the caption ‘Janara Mane Baagilige Shashakaru’ (MLA at your doorstep) in K.G. Koppal (MCC Ward 42) locality along KRS Road yesterday for hearing public grievances.

The MLA began his padayatra by performing puja, along with Ward leaders, at K.G. Koppal Chandramouleshwara Temple in the locality. As Harishgowda marched through the streets, the residents poured in their grievances and the problems concerning civic amenities. The MLA directed the officials to address the complaints and grievances on priority.

The residents on streets located behind the Chamarajapuram Railway Gate complained about the poor condition of Underground Drainages (UGDs) and the bad condition of roads.

In a few other streets of the locality, the residents complained about perennial drinking water problems and appealed the MLA to address the issue at the earliest. Harishgowda directed the Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) officials to take measures for addressing this problem.

In some other streets, the residents complained about the poor condition of electric poles and inadequate street lights in some areas. The MLA instructed CESC officials to install street lights at necessary points and to replace the leaning electric poles. While Harishgowda resolved some of the problems at the spot, he assured that the rest will be addressed in a time bound manner.

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Somashekar, SE Sindhu, EE Srinivas, Zonal Development Officer Satyamurthy, Zonal Commissioner Sandeep, Engineer Madhusudhan, Congress leaders Ravi Manchegowdanakoppal, D. Nagabhushan, Harish, Rajanna, Bhaskar, Basavaraju and others were present.