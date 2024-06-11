MMC&RI doctors’ quarters pose safety risks amid neglect

June 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: “Vaidyo Narayano Harihi” is a Sanskrit phrase meaning “The doctor is an embodiment of God.” While Gods reside safely in temples, the doctors and senior staff at the century-old Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) are left in a precarious situation with inadequate shelter.

MMC&RI has built residential complexes for doctors and senior officials working at K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital, PKTB Hospital, Super Specialty Hospital and Trauma Care Centre.

However, due to poor maintenance, many doctors and senior staff have opted to live in rented houses. Those remaining in these residential complexes live in constant fear as the buildings pose a threat to their safety. With the concerned authorities neglecting the issue, residents are forced to spend their own money on repairs.

As MMC&RI prepares for its centenary celebrations, it is yet to address the renovation of these residential complexes, which currently lack basic amenities and appear deserted.

There are a total of 110 residential quarters in three buildings near Dasappa Circle (next to Hotel Guru Residency), Gokulam, on KRS Road (opposite PKTB Hospital), and the Medical College premises. However, more than 10 residential quarters in Gokulam are in ruins and the complexes in the MMC&RI premises and opposite PKTB Hospital urgently need renovation.

The residential complexes located opposite PKTB Hospital, designated for senior officials and medical superintendents, wear a deserted look and have turned into shelters for the homeless. A homeless individual has been residing inside a small room located behind the parking area. Speaking to Star of Mysore, the person said that he had been staying in the room for the past 2-3 months.

“The residential complexes are in a dilapidated condition. We have been spending our own money on repairs since we cannot afford the high rent elsewhere. The building is in a very bad condition, leaking during heavy rainfall and lacking basic civic amenities,” said the residents.

While the medical institute is spending a significant amount on centenary celebrations, doctors, medical staff and senior officials have urged the authorities to allocate funds for the renovation of the residential complexes as well.

There are over 110 quarters at five locations in Mysuru. Doctors’ quarters are in dilapidated condition. Along with that staff quarters renovation works has to be taken up. Already repair works have been started but no funds have been released for renovation of residential quarters. Money collected by HRA is being utilised for repair works. As MMC&RI is celebrating its centenary, we are renovating all the residential quarters.

—Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, Dean & Director, MMC&RI