With 71 portfolios allocated, Modi Cabinet 3.0 gets going
June 11, 2024

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated portfolios for the Ministers in the newly formed Cabinet.

Amit Shah has retained the Ministry of Home Affairs and Rajnath Singh has retained the Defence Ministry in Modi 3.0. Meanwhile, Nitin Gadkari has also retained the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra have been appointed as Ministers of State in the Ministry

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a four-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, entered the Cabinet as Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister. Among other newcomers are Manohar Lal Khattar, appointed Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Minister of Power; H.D. Kumaraswamy, taking charge as Minister of Heavy Industries & Steel.

The king-maker JD(U)’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh leads as Minister of Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, marking his first foray into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s team.

Adding to Bihar’s representation is LJP leader Chirag Paswan, holding a Cabinet berth for the first time as Minister of Food Processing Industries, his party securing all five Lok Sabha seats it contested under the NDA coalition.

Karnataka’s share of Ministries

Ministers from Karnataka in Modi 3.0 have bagged key portfolios, including the Finance Ministry. Rajya Sabha Member from the State, Nirmala Sitharaman, retained the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has landed the plum portfolios of Heavy Industries & Steel. Pralhad Joshi has been made the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution as also the Minister for New and Renewable Energy.

Bangalore North Lok Sabha Member Shobha Karandlaje, who took oath as Minister of State, was allotted the Ministry of Labour and Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises. In the previous Government, she served as Minister of State for Agriculture. Tumakuru Lok Sabha Member and prominent Lingayat leader V. Somanna, who will be a Minister of State, has been allotted the important portfolios of Railways and Jal Shakti.

