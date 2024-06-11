MCC extends 5% rebate in property tax till July 31

June 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The 5 percent rebate in payment of property tax announced by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has now been extended up to July 31, 2024.

According to MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff “As per Government circular, the 5 percent rebate in payment of property tax has been extended up to July end, and property owners should make use of it.”

In April, the first month of the new financial year, the rebate in property tax had been announced, while no rebate had been provided from May 1 till date. Now, following the circular of the Government dated June 10, the rebate has been provided again.

Rs. 120 crore tax collected

In the current fiscal year 2024-25, MCC has set a target to collect Rs. 250 crore property tax. However, following the rebate, MCC had collected Rs. 92 crore property tax in the month of April itself, with total Rs. 120 crore tax collected so far, achieving 48 percent of the target. This is attributed to the property owners voluntarily coming forward to make use of the period of rebate, it is said.