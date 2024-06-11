Chikkodi MP Priyanka Jarkiholi felicitated in Mysuru

June 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Newly-elected Congress MP from Chikkodi Lok Sabha Constituency in Belagavi district, Priyanka Jarkiholi was felicitated by the City and District Congress Units at a programme held at Congress Bhavan near City Railway Station here yesterday.

Speaking after being feted, Priyanka, who was accompanied by her brother Rahul Jarkiholi, said she noticed that women were a neglected lot in Chikkodi.

Maintaining that she would make efforts to empower women in her Constituency, she said her first priorities would be power, water and education.

Continuing, she said that she would continue with her work taking the suggestions of Congress leaders, workers and her father Satish Jarkiholi, who is the PWD Minister.

Asserting that she would also concentrate on organising the Congress party, she sought the continued co-operation of people for her efforts.

Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan said that just like he was the youngest MLA to be elected in the State in the 2023 Assembly polls, Priyanka is one of the youngest MPs to be elected from the State in 2024 LS polls. Stating that Priyanka’s father Satish Jarkiholi has been guiding him, he wished Priyanka all success in her future endeavour as an MP.

Former MLA H.P. Manjunath, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar and others too spoke. KPCC Women’s Wing State President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, City Congress President R. Murthy, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan, former MLA Kalale Keshavamurthy, party leaders Pushpalatha Chikkanna, Asha Siddashetty, T.B. Chikkanna, Modamani, Pushpavalli, Manjula Manjunath, Nazarbad Nataraj, Eshwar Chakkadi and others were present.

Visits Mutt

Later, Priyanka visited Urilinga Peddimutt in Gandhinagar and sought the blessings of Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji.

She released the cover page of Chamarajanagar based writer K. Sridhar’s (K. Siri) four works — Odapadu, Doddasampige, Gouri Makkalu and Panchamukhi, on the occasion.

Author Sridhar, Seer Jnanaprakash Swamiji, artist J. Murthy Mudigunda, Singer Ravikumar and others were present.

Felicitated at Sunnadakeri

Priyanka was also felicitated by former Congress Corporator Lokesh Piya and others at a function in Malai Mahadeshwara Swamy temple premises at Sunnadakeri here yesterday.

A host of local Congress leaders and others were present.