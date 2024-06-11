Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra CM tomorrow
June 11, 2024

Hyderabad:  N. Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh tomorrow.  Jana Sena party Chief Pawan Kalyan will be sworn-in as Deputy CM.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 11.27 am at Kesarapalli IT Park near the Gannavaram Airport. The TDP will have 20 Ministerial berths, Jana Sena three and BJP two in the Naidu’s Cabinet.

Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony of the first BJP Government in Odisha will also be held tomorrow. PM Modi is scheduled to attend both events.

