Modern ‘Hoysala’ kills leopard in Hassan

February 23, 2021

Hassan: History says a boy named ‘Sala’ killed a tiger which had strayed into a temple several centuries ago to save his teacher. Here is a ‘modern’ Hoysala who killed a leopard to save his mother from the attack.

This incident has taken place at Bhairagondanahalli village in Arasikere taluk of Hassan district yesterday. The brave youth has been identified as Kiran. On Monday morning, he and his mother were going to the field around 7 am. At that time, a leopard which was hiding in a nearby bush pounced on his mother.

Not letting the big cat to injure his mother, Kiran fought ferociously with the leopard and held its neck for more than 15 minutes. In the process, he too sustained injuries.

Finally, the big cat has died of strangulation. The villagers were shocked to see the dead body of the leopard and the injured Kiran and his mother. Immediately, they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both mother-son are out of danger.

On the receipt of information, Forest Officers visited the spot and shifted the leopard carcass.

It may be mentioned here that a 12-year-old boy from Kadakola in Mysuru taluk had pierced his finger into one of the eyes of a leopard that bit his shoulder in a farm house. The boy is being treated at a private hospital in city.

History of naming kingdom as Hoysala

There is an interesting story associated with how the Hoysala dynasty was named. It is said that a young boy named Sala and his teacher were in a temple in Angadi when a tiger approached them menacingly. The teacher handed Sala an iron rod and said “Poy Sala” which translates to ‘strike Sala’. Sala took the rod and killed the tiger with a single blow. Sala went on to set up a vast kingdom and took his teacher’s cry as his family name.