Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on a stormy note

July 20, 2026

New Delhi: The Monsoon session of the Parliament began on a stormy note here this morning, with the Opposition continuously disrupting both the Houses over NEET paper leak, Ram Mandir donation box theft and other issues.

Soon as the Session began, the Opposition INDIA Block, led by the Congress, created noisy scenes over paper leak, Ram Mandir theft, which forced the adjournment of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the second time within minutes of the start of the Session.

Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, he hoped the Session as well as to take part in the proceedings of the House wholeheartedly. However, the Opposition, not willing to heed the PM, forced adjournments twice.