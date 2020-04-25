More testing can alone give real picture: DC

April 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Testing is one of the major requirements to keep COVID-19 pandemic under check and Mysuru tops the list in number of testing done among the 20 districts in Karnataka that have reported COVID-19 positive cases.

Speaking at the launch of KSRTC’s Mobile Fever Clinic in city this morning, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said that since the last two days there have been no positive cases in Mysuru and P111 has been discharged late yesterday and a few more patients are expected to be discharged today.

“As per the Government direction, primary contacts of positive cases are to be tested immediately and after 12 days; secondary contacts who are at less risk must be tested after 12 days of home quarantine,” said the DC adding that secondary contacts of positive cases are being tested today. Also, 4-5 Jubilant Generics employees whose samples were rejected earlier will be retested apart from samples of primary and secondary contacts of Hebya case which will be tested today.

On the question that has Coronavirus been controlled in Mysuru, the DC said: “As of now, we can consider that it is under control. Along with the workers who have been tested for COVID-19, their family members too had come for testing. So more number of tests are conducted every day. Apart from that we are going for random testing including 20 to 40 Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases from K.R. Hospital and other Hospitals. So far we have tested 300 SARI cases and only two of them turned positive for COVID-19. In containment areas, we are making 100 percent testing for fever cases.”

In Mysuru, 970 people are tested per 10 lakh which is highest in the State and more testing is good to know the real status of COVID-19 spread, he added.