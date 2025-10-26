More than 3,000 take part in ‘Mysuru Marathon’

October 26, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 26 – A total of 3,417 participants took part in the ‘Mysuru Marathon’ organised by Department of Posts, Karnataka Circle in Mysuru as part of World Post Day celebrations in association with India Post and Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka, here this morning.

The marathon was flagged-off by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Waidyar in front of Postal Training Centre at Nazarbad.

Following which he took part in the 10K Run.

The event was held in five categories including Marathon (42K), Half Marathon (21K) and 10K in competition category and 5K and 3K in non-competition category.

Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle K. Prakash, Postmaster General, South Karnataka Region Dr. Chandrashekar Kakumanu, Postal Service (Karnataka) Director Sandesh Mahadevappa and Centre of Excellence in Postal Technology (CoEPT) General Manager Dr. Sharavanan and others were present.

Results

Marathon (42K) – Men: 1. C.S. Lakshmeesha (03:10:09 sec), 2. Akshy Sridhar (03:10:51 sec), 3. S. Sathvik (03:15:16 sec)

Women: 1. Bijoya Barman (03:40:04 sec), 2. H.K. Anuradha (04:26:28 sec), 3. N.K. Harshitha (04:37:38 sec)

Half Marathon (21K) – Men: 1. Shailesh Kushwaha (01:12:53 sec), 2. S.N. Shreedhara (01:16:13 sec), 3. Y.S. Deekshith (01:30:09 sec)

Women: 1. Sudha Kandi (02:08:30 sec), 2. Meera Ashok (02:12:14 sec), 3. Aratrika Paul (02:12:25 sec)

10K Run – Men: 1. Ganapathi (00:37:12 sec), 2. S. Sumanth (00:37:16 sec), 3. Manash Barman (00:38:12 sec)

Women: 1. M. Veena (00:55:50 sec), 2. R. Rachana (00:56:37 sec), 3. N.R. Shobha (00:56:54 sec).