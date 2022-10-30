Moto Vault expands its footprint in Mysuru

October 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to introduce a new way of experiencing motorcycle-buying journey, Adishwar Auto Ride India, a Mahavir Group company, inaugurated its Moto Vault exclusive showroom in city recently. This is the fifth showroom in the country.

This new state-of-the-art facility is located in Hinkal on Hunsur Road and is operated under the leadership of Nithin Purushotham. The facility is designed to highlight the vast range of superbikes from the various brands under the Moto Vault umbrella. The showroom will also provide service and spares while also displaying merchandise and accessories and would be a one-stop shop for all motoring requirements.

Speaking at the inauguration, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt. Ltd., said: “We are delighted to associate with Shubha Motors. We are looking forward to providing the Indian Motorcycle enthusiast access to the globally accepted multi-brand format. Globally this format has gained traction and with our partners in India, who share our vision of greater access and improved customer service, we are sure to provide our patrons a premium purchase and ownership experience.”

Nithin Purushotham, Dealer Principal, Moto Vault, Mysuru, said: “With the inauguration of this new facility, we look forward to fulfilling the dreams of local moto enthusiasts and providing them access to global brands. And we aim to provide our customers a premium experience by offering a hassle-free sale and service.”

Initially, Moto Vault will establish a strong network of 23 touchpoints across the country including Mysuru and these facilities would display the Moto Morini and ZONTES range of superbikes, followed by many more world-class brands that will be introduced in the coming months.

The professionals at Moto Vault will be trained as per global standards and guidelines to offer the best, in terms of sales, service and customer experience, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership.

Product offerings

Moto Morini: X-Cape 650; X-Cape 650 X; Seiemmezzo – Retro Street and Seiemmezzo – Scrambler.

Zontes: 350R; 350X; GK350; 350T and 350T ADV.